Armed forces have utmost respect for human rights laws: Army chief General Bipin Rawat

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said the armed forces had the utmost respect for human rights laws and they not only ensured protection of human rights of the people of the country, but also of its adversaries.
