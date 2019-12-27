Global  

Mamata Banerjee to attend Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony

Zee News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Banerjee`s previously scheduled march in North Bengal`s Siliguri on December 30 has been postponed to early next month.
News video: Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM; Rahul, Mamata, Yechury present| OneIndia News

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM; Rahul, Mamata, Yechury present| OneIndia News 03:40

 Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister; Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sitharam Yechury, present at ceremony; Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passes away at 88; PM Modi expresses grief at passing on of Swamiji; PM Modi addresses last Mann ki Baat of 2019, Priyanka Gandhi...

Prashant Kishor wants BJP to revise seat sharing deal for Bihar |OneIndia News [Video]Prashant Kishor wants BJP to revise seat sharing deal for Bihar |OneIndia News

Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting CAA; Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister; Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, present at ceremony; Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwesha..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published

Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM for a second stint | OneIndia News [Video]Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM for a second stint | OneIndia News

JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, Sitharam Yechury among a galaxy of non-BJP leaders. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published


Mamata to attend swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren: TMC

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand chief minister, to be held in Ranchi on...
IndiaTimes

Hemant Soren takes oath as J'khand CM; Rahul, Mamata attend event

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered...
IndiaTimes


ChronologyGuru

Chronology Guru RT @firstpost: #ICYMI | Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president #HemantSoren was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of #Jharkhand i… 4 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost #ICYMI | Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president #HemantSoren was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of… https://t.co/XRPQFdUkRB 4 days ago

757LiveIN

757Live India Show of Opposition unity as Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister; Narendra… https://t.co/p0ndbhS3um 5 days ago

nazishf786

mohammad nazish RT @firstpost: Prime Minister #NarendraModi congratulated #HemantSoren for taking oath as the #Jharkhand chief minister and assured all hel… 5 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost Prime Minister #NarendraModi congratulated #HemantSoren for taking oath as the #Jharkhand chief minister and assure… https://t.co/Aizll1WdSi 5 days ago

Indian_ByChoice

#MaiBhiDeshbhakt Sharma RT @firstpost: #Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to #HemantSoren at the Mohrabadi Ground in Ra… 5 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost #Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to #HemantSoren at the Mohrabadi Gro… https://t.co/Qe94VwVIFS 5 days ago

iamAliSayeed

Ali Sayeed RT @ANI: Jharkhand Chief Minister designate Hemant Soren meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Ranchi. Banerjee will attend S… 5 days ago

