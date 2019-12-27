#MeToo : Kevin Spacey's accuser, Ari Behn, commits suicide at 47
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Ari Behn was born in Denmark in 1972. Behn earned his bachelor's degree in history from the University of Oslo. He published his first collection of short stories Trist som faen, which translates to Sad as Hell to good reviews.
Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47. Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day. Geir Håkonsund, Benh's manager, confirmed his death in a statement to Norwegian newspaper 'VG.'. It’s with great sorrow in our...