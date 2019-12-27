MeToo : Kevin Spacey's accuser, Ari Behn, commits suicide at 47

Ari Behn was born in Denmark in 1972. Behn earned his bachelor's degree in history from the University of Oslo. He published his first collection of short stories Trist som faen, which translates to Sad as Hell to good reviews.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports. His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday. Behn was married to Norway's Princess.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn dies at 47 Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey's accuser Ari Behn, who was the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, has committed...

Sify 23 hours ago



Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn, ex of Norwegian princess, a suicide, manager says Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said. He...

FOXNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this