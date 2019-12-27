Global  

#MeToo : Kevin Spacey's accuser, Ari Behn, commits suicide at 47

Bollywood Life Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Ari Behn was born in Denmark in 1972. Behn earned his bachelor's degree in history from the University of Oslo. He published his first collection of short stories Trist som faen, which translates to Sad as Hell to good reviews.
News video: Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 01:15

 Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47. Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day. Geir Håkonsund, Benh's manager, confirmed his death in a statement to Norwegian newspaper 'VG.'. It’s with great sorrow in our...

Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day [Video]Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports. His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday. Behn was married to Norway's Princess..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn dies at 47

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey's accuser Ari Behn, who was the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, has committed...
Sify

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn, ex of Norwegian princess, a suicide, manager says

Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said. He...
FOXNews.com


