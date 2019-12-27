125 crore residents now have Aadhaar: UIDAI Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

The UIDAI on Friday said that 125 crore residents of India now have Aadhaar. "The achievement comes along with the rapidly increasing use of Aadhaar as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar holders. This is evident from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception," an official statement said here. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sangeetha V (சங்கீதா) RT @waglenikhil: If this is true, why do we need NPR? https://t.co/ypo6idz581 6 seconds ago Shail59 #NPR125 crore residents now have Aadhaar: UIDAI, 6000 crores were spent on aadhar cards. Now what is the need to sp… https://t.co/RNPnBZcEBu 8 seconds ago Mohammad Afzal RT @shahid_siddiqui: 125 crore residents now have Aadhaar: UIDAI After taking the pictures of your eye cornea , your finger prints, your pa… 50 seconds ago Aswanth RT @PTI_News: 125 crore residents of India now have Aadhaar, says UIDAI 1 minute ago shahid siddiqui 125 crore residents now have Aadhaar: UIDAI After taking the pictures of your eye cornea , your finger prints, your… https://t.co/Xo5Dk3hISL 3 minutes ago