125 crore residents now have Aadhaar: UIDAI

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The UIDAI on Friday said that 125 crore residents of India now have Aadhaar. "The achievement comes along with the rapidly increasing use of Aadhaar as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar holders. This is evident from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception," an official statement said here.
