Fan frenzy at its best! This is how Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with fans
Friday, 27 December 2019 () If superstardom has a definition then the best example of it at the display is on Salman Khan’s birthday! Salman Khan has a massive and loyal fan following and there is no other bigger celebration for the fans than Superstar's birthday. On this special occasion, his admirers left no stone unturned to show their love as they...
Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen waving at fans on Friday. The actor, who turned 54 on Friday, celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Salman cut his birthday cake with Sonakshi and Shera.