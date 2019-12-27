Global  

Fan frenzy at its best! This is how Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with fans

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Fan frenzy at its best! This is how Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with fansIf superstardom has a definition then the best example of it at the display is on Salman Khan’s birthday! Salman Khan has a massive and loyal fan following and there is no other bigger celebration for the fans than Superstar's birthday. On this special occasion, his admirers left no stone unturned to show their love as they...
News video: Watch: Salman Khan waves at fans on his birthday

Watch: Salman Khan waves at fans on his birthday 01:52

 Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen waving at fans on Friday. The actor, who turned 54 on Friday, celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Salman cut his birthday cake with Sonakshi and Shera.

Salman cuts birthday cake with family and friends [Video]Salman cuts birthday cake with family and friends

It was a room full of family members and friends as Bollywood's "Dabangg" star Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday.

Salman's sister Arpita welcomes baby girl Ayat on superstar's birthday [Video]Salman's sister Arpita welcomes baby girl Ayat on superstar's birthday

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Friday, right on the superstar’s birthday! The baby has been named Ayat Sharma.

#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan : When the superstar brushed aside 7 long tepid years to rise like a phoenix and reclaim the top spot

Today, on Salman Khan's birthday, we decided to take you on a trip down memory lane with the best example of how it takes but a big solitary hit for a superstar...
Bollywood Life

Arpita Khan delivers baby girl on Salman’s birthday

Congratulations are in order as Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma have turned parents for a second time as they welcomed a baby boy/girl today. The baby was...
IndiaTimes

