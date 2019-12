Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

A major fire broke out on Friday evening at an industrial gala, Ashapura Compound at Subhash Nagar, Khairani Road, Sakinaka. While it was level III fire call initially, the message soon turned in to a major fire call of level IV where nine fire Engines, two quick response vehicles, four fire tenders, nine jumbo tankers and a... 👓 View full article