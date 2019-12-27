Global  

Massive fire breaks out at Ghatkopar factory in Mumbai, 15 fire tenders at spot

Zee News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A massive fire broke out at a factory in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday. No casualties or injuries have been reported due to the incident as of now.
Massive fire breaks out in JK Doda

Massive fire breaks out in JK Doda

 Massive fire breaks out in JK Doda

