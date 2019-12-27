South African captain Faf du Plessis and coach Mark Boucher were understood to have approached match referee Andy Pycroft.



Recent related videos from verified sources NZ Cricket CEO apologises to Jofra Archer following racial abuse David White meets in person with England fast bowler after incident during day five of first test Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:02Published on November 26, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this vishal1 SA vs ENG Test: Jofra Archer in no-ball controversy https://t.co/b8dEEP1qxv 7 minutes ago Africa Mentor Jofra Archer walks tightrope after bowling two beamers at nightwatchman The Guardian https://t.co/CzGkNJnPVU via… https://t.co/ToseSNZtHb 18 minutes ago No Boundaries Vernon Philander has called on the umpires to "Stand Your Ground" and withdraw Jofra Archer from the attack in the… https://t.co/2aFIKaGrXU 21 minutes ago Wisden Jofra Archer was close to being barred from bowling for the remainder of the Test late on day two in Centurion. https://t.co/twuekmWrJ9 25 minutes ago Guy Coutts RT @PoppingCreaseSA: As much as I like what Jofra Archer has done for Test Cricket, I do not appreciate his lack of sportsmanship, for not… 32 minutes ago India Bet Jofra Archer walks tightrope after bowling two beamers at nightwatchman https://t.co/lVbcrqDP6q https://t.co/GRwyDd9tDC 39 minutes ago Satria Jaga Wibawa RT @guardian_sport: Jofra Archer walks tightrope after bowling two beamers at nightwatchman | Vic Marks https://t.co/hX00vUHYhm 39 minutes ago Guardian sport Jofra Archer walks tightrope after bowling two beamers at nightwatchman | Vic Marks https://t.co/hX00vUHYhm 41 minutes ago