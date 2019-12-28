Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kushal Punjabi, Mona Singh, Jay Bhanushali — Here are the TV newsmakers of the week

Bollywood Life Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
We are here with the top stories from the television industry, which generated huge buzz this past week. Kushal Punjabi, Mona Singh, Jay Bhanushali and others have made it to the list this week
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trending Entertainment News Today – Kushal Punjabi commits suicide, Arpita and Aayush’s born on Salman’s birthday

It's time for our trending entertainment news today. Ayat Sharma, Kushal Punjabi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jawaani Jaaneman and Salman Khan. Read on to know more...
Bollywood Life

Mona Singh to enter marital bliss this week! Details inside

'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' star Mona Singh is all set to tie the knot with an investment banker this week.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.