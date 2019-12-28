Linking PAN-Aadhar by Dec 31 mandatory for expats

Dubai/New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Indian expats, take note. Your PAN card will be treated as inoperative if you do not link it with your Aadhaar card by the end of this year.



While a non-resident Indian (NRI) is not required to have an Aadhar card or a PAN (Permanent Account Number), it is mandatory to link them by Dec 31 if one has...

