Afghanistan reopens consulate in Pakistan's Peshawar

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Islamabad, Dec 28 (IANS) Afghanistan has reopened its consulate in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar after more than two months amid signs of improvement in relations between the two Asian nations, Afghan officials in Pakistan said.
