Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 49 minutes ago )

The temperature recorded near Safdardunj at 5.30 in the morning was at 3.6-degree celsius and 4.8 in Palam area. The visibility recorded in the area was 0 at Palam and 800m in the Safdardunj area. The neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana is also shivering from the cold wave as the mercury dips to temperature as low as 0.3-degree celsius. 👓 View full article