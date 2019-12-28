Global  

Lahore High Court returns Musharraf's application against conviction

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Lahore, Dec 28 (IANS) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has returned a civil miscellaneous application by former President Pervez Musharraf against his conviction in the high treason case by a special court, citing unavailability of the full bench during the winter vacations.
