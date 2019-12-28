Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gujarat spent less than 5% of Rs 1,048 crore budget allocated for climate change

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Gujarat was the first state in India to constitute a climate change department in 2009. A decade later, its performance has been rather dismal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU Council summit to focus on climate change and EU budget [Video]EU Council summit to focus on climate change and EU budget

European leaders are meeting in Brussels today (December 12) and tomorrow (December 13) at a Council summit where talk will focus on the bloc's budget and climate change.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:09Published

Italian council floods right after rejecting climate measures [Video]Italian council floods right after rejecting climate measures

VENICE, ITALY — The Veneto regional council flooded for the first time ever last Tuesday just after it happened to reject measures to address climate change. CNN reports Venice was a bit on the wet..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Guj spent less than 5% from climate change budget

Gujarat was the first state in India to constitute a climate change department in 2009. A decade later, its performance has been rather dismal.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

TOIAhmedabad

TOI Ahmedabad Gujarat spent less than 5% of Rs 1,048 crore budget allocated for climate change https://t.co/nEHRdfKxjT 1 hour ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Gujarat spent less than 5% of Rs 1,048 crore budget allocated for climate change https://t.co/8uhuBsz76S 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.