‘Go to Pakistan’, Meerut SP heard telling protesters

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A video showing Meerut SP (city) shouting at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, surfaced on Friday in which he is purportedly telling a group of agitators to leave the country and go to Pakistan.
News video: Meerut SP caught on camera asking protesters to 'go to Pakistan' and more news | OneIndia News

Meerut SP caught on camera asking protesters to 'go to Pakistan' and more news | OneIndia News 03:30

 Meerut SP tells anti-CAA law protesters to go to Pakistan, Cop says protesters raised pro-Pakistan slogans, UP clerics give Rs 6 lakh compensation for damages cuased after Friday prayers, Delhi police use face recognition to identify law and order suspects at Modi's Delhi rally, Delhi shivers at 2.4...

