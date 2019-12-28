Global  

Late actor Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen and kid Kian were expected to land in India on Friday

Bollywood Life Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Kushal Punjabi was going through a rough patch in his marriage and was depressed because of it. Kushal married his girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015. The couple has a three-year-old boy, whom they have named Kian.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in

TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in 00:47

 Well known TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai residence.

Recent related news from verified sources

B-town mourns demise of television actor Kushal Punjabi

New Delhi (India), Dec 27 (ANI): Some big names of Bollywood on Friday extended their condolences and expressed sorrow over the demise of Kushal Punjabi, the...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsBollywood Life

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi dies at the age of 37; actor Karanvir Bohra shares shocking news on social media

Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen playing the role of Danny in Ishq Mein Marjawan, died on Thursday. He was 37 and is survived by a wife and a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DaySifyZee NewsBollywood Life

