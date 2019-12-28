Global  

Over 235,000 flee Syria's Idlib, says UN

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Damascus, Dec 28 (IANS) More than 235,000 people have fled the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib in the past two weeks as a result of intensified military attacks, according to the UN.
News video: 216,000 civilians have fled homes amid Syria offensive in Idlib — relief group

