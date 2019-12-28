Global  

Onion at eye-watering Rs 150/kg; imports arrive at Mumbai port

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* Retail onion prices on Friday remained higher at up to Rs 150 per kg even as the imported supplies have started arriving to boost the domestic availability and check prices. In metros, retail price of onion was ruling at Rs 120 /kg Kolkata, at Rs 102/kg in Delhi and Mumbai and at Rs 80/kg in Chennai, as per the data...
