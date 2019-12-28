Global  

Bihar: Congress leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Vaishali

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Bihar Congress leader Rakesh Yadav was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on Cinema Road in Vaishali here on Saturday morning, police said.
imMonuSingh89

Munnu Singh🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Bihar: Congress leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Vaishali by unidentified assailants.Police begin investigation 2 minutes ago

imMonuSingh89

Munnu Singh🇮🇳 RT @TOIPatna: Bihar: Congress leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Vaishali https://t.co/iuDeNtFhyv 3 minutes ago

imMonuSingh89

Munnu Singh🇮🇳 RT @TOICitiesNews: Bihar: Congress leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Vaishali https://t.co/mrg5y5XFyL 3 minutes ago

shufta20

ShaguftaRafique RT @khalid_pk: BREAKING: Indian Congress leader Rakesh Kumar Yadav, a strong voice against Modi's CAA & NRC laws, has been shot dead in Bi… 8 minutes ago

MaheenMizba

Nidha Khanum RT @TheQuint: Congress leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Bihar’s Vaishali by unidentified assailants. Investigation has started. Catch all… 8 minutes ago

24x7Breaking

24x7 Breaking NEWS In Bihar, Congress leader Rakesh Yadav was shot dead and killed Patna Date: 28 December 2019, Saturday Bihar's C… https://t.co/8LHZHL4bWn 9 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Bihar: Congress leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Vaishali https://t.co/mrg5y5XFyL 31 minutes ago

TOIPatna

TOI Patna Bihar: Congress leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Vaishali https://t.co/iuDeNtFhyv 35 minutes ago

