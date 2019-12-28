Global  

Rahul Gandhi slams government over NPR, NRC; says it will be more disastrous than demonetisation

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Attacking the government over the issue of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said these exercises will be more disastrous than the note ban in November 2016. "These will have twice the impact of demonetisation on people," he said.
 RAHUL GANDHI: NPR, NRC ARE ATTACKS ON POOR PEOPLE

