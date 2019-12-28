Global  

#RohitShettyCopUniverse: Watching Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in one frame is a sight for sore eyes

Bollywood Life Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Rohit Shetty couldn't have thought of a better day than this one to release this video. We thank the filmmaker for this special video of his own cop-universe.
With one year of 'Simmba', Rohit Shetty Cop Universe new video creates fireworks on internet

While Simmba completed a year, Rohit Shetty introduced a new video giving a glimpse of Sooryavanshi with Simmba and Singham
DNA

Video: Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri Ore'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have worked in several films like 'Welcome', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Namastey London' and more. The duo is one of the most loved...
IndiaTimes

