Good Newwz BEATS Udta Punjab to become Diljit Dosanjh's biggest opener of all time

Bollywood Life Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
With Good Newwz, Diljit Dosanjh gets his biggest Bollywood opener of all time. His B-town debut movie, Udta Punjab, had made Rs 10.05 crore on day 1. However, Good Newwz has fetched big numbers and helped Diljit a lot.
 Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.

