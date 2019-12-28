Good Newwz BEATS Udta Punjab to become Diljit Dosanjh's biggest opener of all time

Akshay Kumar's year would end with a bang. This year the actor starred in films like Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4. He will be next seen in Good Newwz...

Diljit Dosanjh on Good Newwz: Still trying to figure out Bollywood A superstar in Punjabi cinema, Diljit Dosanjh forayed into B-Town with Udta Punjab (2016). Three years and a few films later, he admits he is "still trying to...

Mid-Day 2 days ago Also reported by • IndiaTimes

