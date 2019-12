Ratan Tata turns 82: Twitterati send best wishes for role model Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata celebrates his 82^nd birthday today. The veteran industrialist, philanthropist, and Padma Vibhushan awardee is known for turned a business house into global conglomerate thus inspiring the youth of the country.



Twitter has been flooded with birthday wishes for the business magnate with... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Rules of engagement In October 2016, Cyrus Mistry's unceremonious exit as the then presiding chairman of Tata Sons rocked corporate India. Mistry, who had taken over the position...

Mid-Day 5 days ago





Tweets about this