Diet high in sugar may affect sperm quality: Study

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 28 (IANS) Men please take note. If you want to preserve the qaulity of your sperm make sure you don't regularly eat a diet rich in sugar, says a new research adding that sperm are influenced by diet, and the effects arise rapidly.
