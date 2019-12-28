Global  

Japan approves plan to send forces to Middle East

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Tokyo [Japan], Dec 28 (ANI): Japan's Cabinet on Friday endorsed a plan to send a Self-Defence Force (SDF) ship and aircraft to the Middle East in one of its biggest diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and stabilise the situation there.
Japan briefs Iran on plan to send forces to Middle East

"I'm highly concerned about tensions running high in the Middle East," Abe told Rouhani at the start of the meeting. ;
Jerusalem Post

Abe briefs Iranian president on plan to send forces to Middle East

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday briefed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tokyo's plan to send naval forces to the Middle East to protect Japanese...
Japan Today


