Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old's Instagram account hacked, Instagram name changed eight times

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
An Instagram account allegedly has been hacked and theft was reported by a 22-year old daughter of retired police of Maharashtra at Kurar police station on Wednesday.

The police have booked and registered a case under section 379, 406 of the IPC and under sections 43(c) and 66 of IT act against the unknown person and began the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vic Mensa Partially Blames Rap Music For Juice Wrld’s Death [Video]Vic Mensa Partially Blames Rap Music For Juice Wrld’s Death

LOS ANGELES, CA – It’s been almost three weeks since Juice Wrld died suddenly at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Although the official cause of death hasn’t been revealed, the 21-year-old rapper..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:33Published

Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony [Video]Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony

Hilary Duff Shares Wedding Photos. On Dec. 21, Hilary Duff wed partner Matthew Koma after a seven-month engagement. . The 'Younger' actress took to Instagram uploading a photo from her big day...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mumbai Crime: Fraudsters loot Rs 90k from man in hospital for son's cancer treatment

A 35-year-old man, in Mumbai for his son's cancer treatment, lost over R90,000 to online fraud on Tuesday while waiting for a chemotherapy cycle to get over....
Mid-Day

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s Daughter Sparks Engagement Rumors With NBA YoungBoy

Iyanna Mayweather ignites the rumors after she takes to her Instagram account to share a picture of her calling someone during what appears to be a basketball...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.