Nitish Kumar unveils statue of Arun Jaitley in Patna

Zee News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Arun Jaitley's family and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi were also present at the event. Nitish Kumar also paid tributes to the late Union Minister on the occasion.
