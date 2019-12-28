Global  

IMD issues 'red' warning for Delhi as cold wave conditions continue to persist

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red' warning for the national capital after cold wave conditions continued unabated in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather condition. The IMD has issued the warning for today and tomorrow after the temperature in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning was 1.9 degrees Celsius. In Safdargunj Enclave it was around 2.4 degrees Celsius.
