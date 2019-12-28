Global  

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped from meeting family of anti-CAA protester in UP, alleges ill-treatment by police

Zee News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Saturday stopped from meeting the family of a man who had recently taken part in the anti-Citizenship Act protests in Uttar Pradesh.
News video: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims she was manhandled by UP Police \ Oneindia News

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims she was manhandled by UP Police \ Oneindia News 02:41

 CONG GEN SECY IN CHARGE OF UP EAST PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA PROVED SHE IS UNSTOPPABLE WHEN ON SATURDAY EVENING SHE DECIDED TO MEET A RETIRED IPS OFFICER AND ACTIVIST WHO WAS ARRESTED FOR DEMONSTRATING AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP ACT. WHEN HER CAR WAS STOPPED, SHE ZIPPED THORUGH LUCKNOW ON A SCOOTER, WHEN...

