Madurai polls 77.14% in rural local body elections

Hindu Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
MADURAIConsolidated data from the district administration shows that Madurai polled 77.14% in the first phase of the rural local body elections. Off t
81.68% votes polled in Salem

Irrespective of age, old and young exercised their franchise in the first phase of rural local body elections.According to officials, 81.68% cast thei
Hindu

Mobile app launched for rural local body elections in Thanjavur

The app provides information about the upcoming polls for voters, candidates and polling officials in the district
Hindu


