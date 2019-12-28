Global  

Naagin 4, December 28, written update: Brinda threatens to reveal Manas' truth; he kidnaps her

Bollywood Life Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Naagin 4 written update: In today's episode, Maanyata informs Nayantara that she will turn into an ichadari Naagin on her 25th birthday. Nayantara vows to destroy the Parekhs thereby fulfilling her mother's wish.
Naagin 4, December 29, written update: Maanyata KILLS Manas

Naagin 4 written update: Manas and Kanika's wedding celebrations begin. Brinda accidentally meets Dev and asks about Nayantara. She tries to reveal Manas' truth...
Bollywood Life


