Cold wave tightens grip in north India, hits rail and air traffic; no respite till New Year

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The frigid air barrelling through parts of north India plummeted temperatures to the season's lowest in several places Saturday, including Delhi where the mercury hit a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, as dense fog reduced visibility and delayed air, rail and road traffic. The cold wave was not expected to relent until the New Year.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: North India continues to reel under severe cold, temperature may dip further

North India continues to reel under severe cold, temperature may dip further 03:05

 Cold wave intensifies in North India as states witness dip in mercury on Wednesday. People in Gorakhpur, Punjab face severe cold conditions. Cold intensified in the national capital too. Minimum temperature was 6 degrees Celsius.

