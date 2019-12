Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said historian Irfan Habib had tried to disrupt his inaugural address at the Indian History Congress and this "intolerance" towards a different opinion was "undemocratic". Habib also questioned Khan's right to quote Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and shouted saying he should quote Godse , the Governor said in a tweet. 👓 View full article