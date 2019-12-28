Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Priyanka Gandhi defies police restriction to meet anti-CAA activist's kin

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dodged the Lucknow Police to meet the kin of SR Darapuri, former IPS and social activist, who has been arrested in connection with the violence that followed CAA-NRC protest in the state capital on December 19. Priyanka later said she was "manhandled and strangulated" by UP cops while she was on her way to visit Darapuri's family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist’s house

UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist’s house 02:15

 High drama broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly stopped and roughed-up by the police while on her way to meet families of two activists arrested during anti-CAA protests.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi stopped at Meerut on way to meet victims of firing over CAA [Video]Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi stopped at Meerut on way to meet victims of firing over CAA

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi stopped at Meerut on way to meet victims of firing over CAA

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:28Published

CAA protest row Rahul, Priyanka stopped from entering Meerut by UP Police [Video]CAA protest row Rahul, Priyanka stopped from entering Meerut by UP Police

CAA protest row Rahul, Priyanka stopped from entering Meerut by UP Police

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congress demands dismissal of Yogi Adityanath govt after Priyanka Gandhi `manhandled` in UP, police deny charge

UP Police have categorically rejected the allegations of manhandling Priyanka Gandhi.
Zee News

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

RizviAmena

Amena Rizvi RT @ShahNawazKhanMM: #UPMeinGundaraj Why is UP Cops are working like a Dog to please their Masters Priyanka Gandhi defies police restricti… 2 hours ago

BalajiRaoR1

Balaji Rao.R In Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi defies the police restriction to meet the kin of anti-CAA activist SR Darapuri, IPS off… https://t.co/wqBj0YnWZ1 3 hours ago

Shafiakhtar86

Shafi Akhtar RT @timesofindia: Priyanka Gandhi defies police restriction to meet anti-CAA activist's kin https://t.co/gQt1Bu5QmT https://t.co/8zFSOrH1lE 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.