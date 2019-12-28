Priyanka Gandhi defies police restriction to meet anti-CAA activist's kin

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dodged the Lucknow Police to meet the kin of SR Darapuri, former IPS and social activist, who has been arrested in connection with the violence that followed CAA-NRC protest in the state capital on December 19. Priyanka later said she was "manhandled and strangulated" by UP cops while she was on her way to visit Darapuri's family. 👓 View full article

