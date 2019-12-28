Global  

Kiran Bedi rejects government plan for casinos, lotteries & breweries

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday rejected the territorial government's proposal to open casinos, lotteries and breweries to earn more revenue, saying "they are considered against the spiritual ethos and social fabric of Puducherry".
