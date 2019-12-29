Global  

Ivanka Trump indicates she might leave White House if father is re-elected in 2020

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Washington DC [USA], Dec 29 (ANI): Ivanka Trump, the daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, has indicated that she could exit the White House if her father is re-elected in the 2020 presidential election.
