Sunday Cartoon: Cyrus Daruwala Presents - Zal Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

**Missed out on last week's Zal? You can read it here.**



*Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. **Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates* **Missed out on last week's Zal? You can read it here.***Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. **Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this