IMD issues `red alert` for Delhi as temperature dips to 3.6 degree celsius

Zee News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The temperature fell down to 2-degree celsius on Saturday (December 28) which is marked as the minimum temperature recorded this year in Delhi. The shelter homes in Delhi is full packed with homeless people trying to prevent themselves from the chilling waves. 
News video: Watch: Delhi shivers at 4.2 degrees Celsius, homeless flock to night shelters

Watch: Delhi shivers at 4.2 degrees Celsius, homeless flock to night shelters 03:11

 Severe cold conditions continue in the national capital with temperature plummeting to 4.2 degree Celsius in the wee hours on Friday.

Cold & foggy Christmas morning in Delhi, mercury dips to 6 degrees Celsius [Video]Cold & foggy Christmas morning in Delhi, mercury dips to 6 degrees Celsius

Residents of the national capital woke up to a cold and foggy Christmas morning as the temperature dipped to 6 degrees Celsius.

LS Speaker Om Birla distributes blankets near AIIMS as cold wave intensifies [Video]LS Speaker Om Birla distributes blankets near AIIMS as cold wave intensifies

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla distributed blankets to people near AIIMS. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.4 degree Celsius on Friday. Dense fog engulfed Dlhi-NCR with cold wave..

Intense cold grips Delhi, temperature dips to 2.4 degree celsius

The temperature recorded near Safdardunj at 5.30 in the morning was at 3.6-degree celsius and 4.8 in Palam area. The visibility recorded in the area was 0 at...
IMD issues 'red' warning for Delhi as cold wave conditions continue to persist

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red' warning for the national capital after cold wave conditions continued unabated in the...
