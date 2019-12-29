Global  

IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi as temperature dips to 3.6 degree celsius

Zee News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The temperature fell down to 2 degree celsius on Saturday (December 28) which is marked as the minimum temperature recorded this year in Delhi. The shelter homes in Delhi is full packed with homeless people trying to prevent themselves from the chilling waves. 
News video: Watch: Delhi shivers at 4.2 degrees Celsius, homeless flock to night shelters

Watch: Delhi shivers at 4.2 degrees Celsius, homeless flock to night shelters 03:11

 Severe cold conditions continue in the national capital with temperature plummeting to 4.2 degree Celsius in the wee hours on Friday.

Cold wave: Bone-chilling winters haunt North India, temperatures drop | Oneindia News [Video]Cold wave: Bone-chilling winters haunt North India, temperatures drop | Oneindia News

AS DELHI THIS MORNING RECORDED A MINIMUM TEMPERATURE OF 2.4 DEGREES, THE LOWEST FOR THE SEASON SO FAR. THE BONE CHILLING COLD HAS FIRMLY GRIPPED THE NATIONAL CAPITAL, 5 DISTRICTS RECORDED SUB-ZERO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:51Published

Delhi records its lowest temperature of season at 1.7 degrees [Video]Delhi records its lowest temperature of season at 1.7 degrees

Delhi records its lowest temperature of season at 1.7 degrees

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published


IMD issues 'red' warning for Delhi as cold wave conditions continue to persist

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red' warning for the national capital after cold wave conditions continued unabated in the...
IndiaTimes

Intense cold grips Delhi, temperature dips to 2.4 degree celsius

The temperature recorded near Safdardunj at 5.30 in the morning was at 3.6-degree celsius and 4.8 in Palam area. The visibility recorded in the area was 0 at...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

