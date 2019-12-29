How India deals with trolls

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Where interview subjects go, it has been a long journey with Rohit Chopra. Our first conversation was back in June 2014, when as the anonymous account @RushdieExplains, he became the toast of the Twitterati within a fortnight. His observations ranged from witnessing "Sushma Swaraj sipping tea from a samovar on the Volga" to "So... 👓 View full article

