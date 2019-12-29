Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand today at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi at 2pm. Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren while galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum will grace the occasion.
In a gesture of goodwill, outgoing Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das had said on Friday that he will be attending Hemant Soren's swearing-in...