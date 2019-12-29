Global  

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand today at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi at 2pm. Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren while galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum will grace the occasion.
Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passes away | OneInida News

Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passes away | OneInida News 03:33

 Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passes away at 88, PM Modi expresses grief at passing on of Swamiji, Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji's mortal remains to be kept in Bengaluru, Devotees flock to pay tribute, Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister today, Priyanka Gandhi alleges...

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on December 29

In a gesture of goodwill, outgoing Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das had said on Friday that he will be attending Hemant Soren's swearing-in...
Confident that new Jharkhand govt would work for all: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed confidence that the new coalition government in Jharkhand would work for all and usher in an era of peace and...
rachitattweet

Rachit Gupta RT @ndtv: A show of opposition unity as Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. #HemantSoren #Jharkhand #Jharkhan… 6 minutes ago

ParshuramOjha10

Parshuram Ojha RT @ABPNews: #HemantSoren Takes Oath As 11th CM Of #Jharkhand Amid Opposition Show Of Unity https://t.co/pM7FPoA5Xd 15 minutes ago

idrisi_tanvir

TANVIR IDRISI Hearty congratulations to Shri Hemant Soren, who is going to take oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand! Respected N… https://t.co/iX6uM1thhh 38 minutes ago

Mehboob45952953

Mehboob @HemantSorenJMM congratulations Hemant Soren ji take oath new chip minister of jharkhand i hope that you will coop… https://t.co/D1BVQEk8Vl 39 minutes ago

bikashsingh1955

Bikash Singh RT @NH_India: The young #JharkhandMuktiMorcha leader, who is to take oath as the next chief minister on Sunday, has earned a lot of goodwil… 40 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Hemant Soren set to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand https://t.co/Uz5PXKSbjX 50 minutes ago

pri1us

Pri RT @ndtv: At Hemant Soren's oath ceremony in Jharkhand, a show of opposition unity. Watch now: https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6 and NDTV 24x7 LIVE… 52 minutes ago

AjitKum61789853

Ajit Kumar sonu Congratulations to Shri Hemant soren ji on taking oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister. I hope you will work towards fu… https://t.co/uZEwMpObxg 56 minutes ago

