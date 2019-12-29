Global  

Reeling under cold spell, Delhi dips to 3.6 degrees Celsius; IMD issues red alert

DNA Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Chilly weather is expected to continue in Delhi-NCR this week
Reeling under cold spell, Delhi dips to 1.7 degrees Celsius

Chilly weather is expected to continue in Delhi-NCR this week
DNA

IMD issues 'red' warning for Delhi as cold wave conditions continue to persist

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red' warning for the national capital after cold wave conditions continued unabated in the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror Reeling under cold spell, Delhi dips to 3.6 degrees Celsius; IMD issues red alert https://t.co/SRjjdOIJPX https://t.co/j1uy0Ejxlb 18 minutes ago

BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror Delhi dips to 1.7 degrees Celsius https://t.co/ZfRFml8ATC https://t.co/9MFy9I2dgf 44 minutes ago

BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror Temperature keeps down. #Delhi temperature hits to 1.7 degree celsius #ClimateChange #weatherUpdate https://t.co/uVOfbLaHcy 56 minutes ago

tweetkausal

LOVE YOUR COUNTRY RT @dna: Reeling under cold spell, Delhi dips to 1.7 degrees Celsius https://t.co/EC1VeHWfrG 1 hour ago

dna

DNA Reeling under cold spell, Delhi dips to 1.7 degrees Celsius https://t.co/EC1VeHWfrG 1 hour ago

MissionMainpuri

Sunil Mainpuri RT @frankhuzur: Cold wave condition in Hindi socialist heartland has forced cats to be in a cuddle huddle. Fog in the early morning delayin… 13 hours ago

frankhuzur

Frank Huzur Cold wave condition in Hindi socialist heartland has forced cats to be in a cuddle huddle. Fog in the early morning… https://t.co/U0mqwCkggc 23 hours ago

AritKu

Amit Kumar RT @bsindia: Several parts of north India have been reeling under a spell of severe cold wave over the last week. #NorthIndia #winter #col… 2 days ago

