Good Newwz box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer earns Rs. 39.34 crore
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () In a 3.5 star review of Good Newwz, our critic mentioned, "The highlight of the film is in the writing. Jyoti Kapoor, Raj Mehta and Rishabh Sharma have done a fab job with the screenplay and dialogues. The first half is a rib-tickling one. You will not have a single full moment. The reference to the Delhi Noida Corporation is a hoot."
Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.