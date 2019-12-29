Democrats highlight difference within Republicans over impeachment trial
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Washington, Dec 29 (IANS) The Republican Party members have "severe misgivings" about US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's strategy to coordinate with the White House in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to be held by the chamber, a Democratic senator has said.
7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial juror," the wording of the required Constitutional oath is clear on the necessary impartiality. 2. A...
Washington: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that Republicans “haven’t ruled out” calling witnesses in the upcoming impeachment trial to... WorldNews Also reported by •CBC.ca •Reuters •News24 •Sify
