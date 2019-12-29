Global  

Democrats highlight difference within Republicans over impeachment trial

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Washington, Dec 29 (IANS) The Republican Party members have "severe misgivings" about US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's strategy to coordinate with the White House in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to be held by the chamber, a Democratic senator has said.
