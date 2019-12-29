Global  

US: Several injured in stabbing attack in New York city

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
New York [US], Dec 29 (ANI): Several people have suffered injuries in a stabbing attack at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City on late Saturday, Fox News reported.
