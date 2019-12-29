Global  

World's oldest female black rhino dies in Tanzania

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Dodoma, Dec 29 (IANS) Tanzanian conservation authorities have said that the world's oldest free-ranging female black rhino has died in the Ngorongoro crater aged 57.
Credit: CBS 62 Detroit
News video: Rare Black Rhino Born At Michigan Zoo On Christmas Eve

Rare Black Rhino Born At Michigan Zoo On Christmas Eve 00:41

 "It's a boy!" The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, welcomed a critically endangered black rhino calf into the world this week a true gift just in time for Christmas.

Endangered Black Rhinos Relocated In Africa [Video]Endangered Black Rhinos Relocated In Africa

British troops have helped a conservation organization relocate critically endangered black rhinos. According to the Ministry of Defence, the group moved the animals from South Africa to Malawi. The..

World's oldest female black rhino dies in Tanzania: official

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian conservation authorities said on Saturday the world's oldest free-ranging female black rhino has died in the...
