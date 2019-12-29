Global  

NYC heightens security after anti-semitic attacks

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
New York, Dec 29 (IANS) Police presence have been heightened in New York City's major Jewish neighbourhoods following multiple suspected anti-semitic attacks over the past week.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Number Of Anti-Semitic Attacks Reported In NYC This Week Grows To 9

Number Of Anti-Semitic Attacks Reported In NYC This Week Grows To 9 02:40

 New information was released Saturday morning about another anti-Semitic incident in Brooklyn; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration [Video]Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration

The mass stabbing comes after other apparent anti-Semitic attacks in New York during Hanukkah and a shooting rampage in a New Jersey kosher market.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:40Published

Anti-Semitic Attacks Leaving Jewish Community On Edge [Video]Anti-Semitic Attacks Leaving Jewish Community On Edge

CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the spike in anti-Semitic attacks in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published

