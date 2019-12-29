|
New Delhi sees new winter low since 1901, says IMD official
|
|
Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department said.
"The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," an official of the India Meteorological Department...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Delhi protesters vent anger at citizenship law
Police in New Delhi used tear gas as they stormed into the Jamia Millia Islamia University Campus on Sunday to disperse protesters demonstrating against new citizenship laws.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this