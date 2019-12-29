Global  

After Priyanka Gandhi alleges 'manhandling' by UP Police, Congress demands dismissal of Yogi govt; cops deny allegations

DNA Sunday, 29 December 2019
The UP Police has categorically rejected the allegations of manhandling Priyanka Gandhi and accused her security officials of not cooperating with them.
News video: UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist’s house

UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist’s house 02:15

 High drama broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly stopped and roughed-up by the police while on her way to meet families of two activists arrested during anti-CAA protests.

Priyanka Gandhi defies police restriction to meet anti-CAA activist's kin

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dodged the Lucknow Police to meet the kin of SR Darapuri, former IPS and social activist, who has been arrested in connection...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu

Congress demands dismissal of Yogi Adityanath govt after Priyanka Gandhi `manhandled` in UP, police deny charge

UP Police have categorically rejected the allegations of manhandling Priyanka Gandhi.
Zee News


BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror After Priyanka Gandhi alleges ‘manhandling’ by UP Police, Congress demands dismissal of Yogi govt; cops deny allega… https://t.co/dMh6OnZQ0M 30 minutes ago

hamadahamada133

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!°°•○●○•°•¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ RT @dna: After Priyanka Gandhi alleges 'manhandling' by UP Police, Congress demands dismissal of Yogi govt; cops deny allegations https://t… 50 minutes ago

dna

DNA After Priyanka Gandhi alleges 'manhandling' by UP Police, Congress demands dismissal of Yogi govt; cops deny allega… https://t.co/ulc4Kd2wo4 51 minutes ago

