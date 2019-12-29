Global  

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan heckled by historian Irfan Habib for backing Citizenship Amendment Act

Zee News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in a series of tweets that historian Irfan Habib and some others tried their best to stop him from speaking about Citizenship Amendment Act during the IHC.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Fresh protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid against Citizenship Act [Video]Fresh protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid against Citizenship Act

It was one of the coldest days in Delhi, but that also failed to deter protesters who gathered at Jama Masjid in north Delhi to express their discontent against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published

Indian Diaspora supports Citizenship Amendment Act in USA [Video]Indian Diaspora supports Citizenship Amendment Act in USA

Indian Diaspora supports Citizenship Amendment Act in USA

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Jadavpur University students face-off continues

As West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was on Tuesday prevented from presiding over a convocation at the Jadavpur University over the Citizenship (Amendment)...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

SangbedanBaidya

Sangbedan Baidya RT @AnoopKaippalli: Why? Arif Mohammed Khan is not a true Muslim? Only the arsonists, their handlers (both in India & Pakistan), 'intelle… 30 seconds ago

MOHAMME18370445

MOHAMMED SARFARAZ RT @subindennis: Salutes to Prof. Irfan Habib & other historians who protested against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's remarks in supp… 43 seconds ago

pappu_295

chowkidar_official RT @AdityaRajKaul: Shocking. Now there is no right to speech and freedom of expression by some so called pseudo liberals. Kerala Governor a… 1 minute ago

SurendraGupta_

Surendra gupta Irfan Habib,a stooge Historian of Congress,misbehaved with Kerala governor,Arif Mohammad Khan, a shame full act from Habib.Both are Aligaran 2 minutes ago

ASHOKEDASGUPTA5

ASHOKE DASGUPTA RT @Abhina_Prakash: So Irfan Habib tried to physically assualt Arif Mohammad Khan, the governor of Kerala? And we used to joke that if Modi… 2 minutes ago

Freesoul8309839

Freesoul RT @Advaidism: I was always against Governor post, a vestige of the colonial British era, which serves no purpose in federal democracy but… 3 minutes ago

Natraj76244276

Natraj Shiv RT @UnSubtleDesi: Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan… 4 minutes ago

rudravyaas

rudravyaas RT @darshanpathak: @ShekharGupta We all know how brave Arif Mohammad Khan is and what he stands for. Now would you also be a bit brave and… 4 minutes ago

